Chrissy Teigen reacts to accusations she used a surrogate for baby Esti

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has finally hit back against trolls who’ve accused her of using a surrogate for daughter Esti.
She hit back against it all with a social update to social media that intended to ‘shut it all down’.
The ‘proof post’ in question was shared to her Instagram Stories.
The story also featured a caption that read, “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump’.”
For those unversed, Esti is Teigen’s rainbow baby that has come after the monumental loss of baby Jack.
For those unversed, baby Jack was lost well before his due date, when Teigen began bleeding, unexplained.
At the time "bags and bags of blood transfusions" were tried, but to no avail.
