Bella Ramsey hushes 'Eurovision' critics

Bella Ramsey rained her praise upon the Eurovision, adding that 'nobody loves' the singing contest more than her.

Speaking at the contest's segment on Twitter called “Why you’re wrong about Eurovision with Bella Ramsey.”

The Game of Thrones actor responded to one user query about Eurovision importance.

“The point,” she continued. “is unbridled joy, deep happiness, meeting your co-workers the next day and talking about why you preferred Finland to Sweden. We’re sharing the music of other cultures. It’s education. That is the point.”

Replying to one of the opinions in the comments about Eurovision being “overrated,” she defended, “Eurovision gets over 160 million TV viewers, and this comment got like one like. Just saying.”

The Last of Us star also sang the competition winner Abba’s 1974 track Waterloo on the “Why do you listen to Eurovision artists?” question.

Moreover, the 19-year-old expressed grumpiness in a tweet that reads Eurovision “isn’t a serious competition.”

Eurovision 2023 finale is set to take place in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 May.