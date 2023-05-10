Morgan Wallen shares 'discouraging' update

Morgan Wallen said his damaged vocal cords forced him to cancel next six weeks of shows.

The 29-year-old revealed on Instagram that the doctor suggested he take 'vocal rest' after his recent performance put a strain on his vocal cords.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen said.

The country musician continued, “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma,” adding doctor recommended six weeks of rest. “So that’s what I’m gon’ do."

Previously, the Last Night singer was under fire as he canceled his concert at the eleventh hour, citing voice loss.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he clarified to his fans at that time.

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."