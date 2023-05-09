'GMA3' fans find 'permanent' replacement of Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America fans are calling on Sam Champion to permanently replace the ousted Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seat at the show.

After the controversial pair exit, the show has been a revolving door for many anchors, including Dr. Jennifer Ashton, DeMarco Morgan, Gio Benitez, Phil Lipof, and Eva Pilgrim.

But, fans have locked in on Champion to herald the show into its glory.

A fan commented Sam would be "great" in the role.

"Sam Champion ould [sic] make a GREAT permanent HOST!,” another said.

"He has the personality and following to get the show back on track plus a great journalist as well as well known meteorologist."

Interestingly, the host responded to comments in his favour saying, "Awwwww. Thank u for ur kind words," with a love heart emoji.

Previously, Robach and Holmes exit from GMA3, ABC has still not filled in the permanent replacement of the hosts.

The network, it seems, is engaging in experiments as they are putting temporary hosts on the seats of the once permanent anchors.

Following this, the latest face to join the morning show is popular instructor Jess Sims.

Last week, Jess, who boasted half a million followers on Instagram, officially entered the GMA team.