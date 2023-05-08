Adjoa Andoh speaks out after being slammed for ‘terribly white balcony’ comment

Adjoa Andoh has recently shared reaction to the backlash online over her “terribly white balcony” remarks on Buckingham Palace on King Charles’ Coronation Day.



During ITV's coverage of the King's Coronation, Adjoa, who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, made comments on the moment Charles and Camilla were “joined by members of their family to wave at their subjects from the balcony of Buckingham Palace”.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony,” stated the 60-year-old.

The Casualty actress pointed out, “I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking, ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’”

Following her remarks, Adjoa was slammed by the fans of the Royal Family on social media.

However, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a high-profile lawyer and political activist defended the actress, saying, she “told no lies”.

Meanwhile, Adjoa has reacted to the criticism and revealed how she never wanted to “upset” people during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday morning show with Paddy O’Connell.

“I think I upset a few people yesterday,” remarked the actress.

Adjoa commented, “I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was, and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh, it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed.”

“I didn’t mean to upset anybody,” added the actress.