‘Curtains’ by Ed Sheeran reaches No. 42 on Global Spotify

British singer Ed Sheeran’s song Curtains has debuted on the Global Spotify Chart at No. 42 with an impressive 2.19 million streams. He also made his way to the US Spotify chart at No. 46 with 568k streams.

The achievement comes after the singer successfully won the copyright case made against him for his song Thinking Out Loud. The allegations were made by the heirs of the co-writers who worked with American singer Marvin Gaye as they claimed that Sheeran copied Gaye’s track Let’s Get It On.

They believed that they were owed money by Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Music Group for copyright infringement. A short while before the trial ended, Sheeran stated that he would not be continuing on with his musical career if the case did not go in his favour.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," he stated when discussing the burden the trial had placed on him.

After he was found not guilty, he expressed how glad he was about the ruling and discussed the severity of the issue.

"It looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all. If the jury had decided this matter the other way we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.”