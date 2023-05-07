Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appear together in public amidst dating rumors

The supermodel went for an understated look in a baseball cap and long brown coat

American model Gigi Hadid has been spotted once again with actor Leonardo DiCaprio at Cipriani in New York. The pair have been subject to dating rumours for several months.

The supermodel went for an understated look in a baseball cap and long brown coat and Leonardo went for the same, wearing a black hat and a matching bomber jacket. He also wore a dark mask that covered the lower half of his face.

The pair walked out separately along with FK Twigs who left the location around the same time as them. The rumours don’t show any sign of slowing down with them appearing at the same after-party held at Zero Bond after the Met Gala.

She debuted a stunning black outfit at the Gala earlier, but she hid her afterparty look under a long coat. Leonardo went for a similar muted look again wearing a cap, dark wash jeans and a suit jacket.

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the pair are “still hanging out together” and “enjoy each other's company.” However, Gigi is keeping her daughter as her number one priority, with the source adding: “Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”