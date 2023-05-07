Pete Davidson hands out pizzas at picket line after 'SNL' debut falls through

After eight seasons as cast member of Saturday Night Live, Comedian and writer Pete Davidson was seen distributing pizzas to Writer’s Guild members at the picket line in Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to host SNL for the first time on May 6, however he was spotted handing out Spumoni Gardens’ pies to protesting writers instead. SNL is airing old episodes for the time being, in solidarity with writers.

“Gotta support the writers,” Davidson said in a clip on Twitter, carrying a stack of boxes. “No shows without the writers, man.”

Saturday Night Live joins the list of shows paused amid the writers strike. The strike has shutdown work from almost 12,000 writers as the scribes stand united with the Writers Guild of America. This is the union’s first strike in a decade and a half.

This is the second time Davison has been spotted out in support of writers. Davidson was earlier seen at a rally holding a placard in support of WGA.

Anticipating a strike ahead of his SNL hosting debut, Davidson voiced his fears to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: “it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, ‘Of course that would happen to me.’”

“It’s all about me,” he laughed.

Davidson had been preparing for the episode for two to three months.

The Writers Guild of America is a partnership between two labor unions in the United States that advocates for the rights and interests of writers in various forms of media, including film, television, radio, and digital platforms.