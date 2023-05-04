Alia Bhatt once referred Ranbir Kapoor as 'Sonam Kapoor of Men's Fashion

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Sonam Kapoor of Men's fashion'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made a statement about her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's fashion sense, comparing him to actress Sonam Kapoor. The statement was made during an interview with a fashion magazine, where Alia was asked about her opinion on Ranbir's style and sense of fashion.

Alia responded by saying, "Ranbir is the Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion," referring to Sonam's status as a style icon in the Indian film industry. Alia went on to praise Ranbir's fashion sense, stating that he always looks stylish and effortlessly fashionable.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for his understated and elegant sense of fashion, has often been praised for his fashion choices. The actor has also been seen sporting traditional Indian attire with great finesse, making a statement with his sartorial choices.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a while now, and the couple is often seen together at events and functions. Their relationship has been the subject of much media attention, with fans eagerly waiting for any updates about the couple.