Sushant Singh Rajput's blockbuster biopic 'MS Dhoni' set to re-release in theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen on screens again for MS Dhoni

Sushant Singh Rajput's blockbuster biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" is all set to re-release in theatres, giving fans a chance to revisit the actor's incredible performance as the legendary Indian cricket captain. The decision to re-release the film comes on the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary, as a tribute to the late actor's incredible talent and contribution to Indian cinema.

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", directed by Neeraj Pandey, was a massive hit when it first released in 2016, with Sushant's portrayal of Dhoni earning him critical acclaim and several awards. The film traced the life and career of one of India's most celebrated cricketers, capturing his journey from a small town boy to a World Cup-winning captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in 2020 left the film industry and fans shocked and devastated. As a mark of respect and tribute to the late actor, the makers of "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" have decided to re-release the film in theatres, giving audiences a chance to relive Sushant's incredible performance on the big screen.

The re-release of the film is also seen as a reminder of Sushant Singh Rajput's talent and his contribution to Indian cinema. Fans and admirers of the actor have been eagerly waiting for the re-release, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation on social media.

The film is expected to hit theatres on July 7, 2023, marking Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The re-release is expected to draw in large crowds, with fans eager to pay their tribute to the late actor and celebrate his life and work.