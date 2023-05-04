Pedro Pascal opens up about using signature pose to deal with anxiety

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal recently revealed the special reason behind placing his hand on his torso in nearly all his red-carpet photos.

While attending an event alongside 'The Last of Us' co-star Bella Ramsey, the actor shared the reason behind his signature pose.

While posing for photos actress Bella Ramsey pointed out Pascal's tendency to place his left hand on his torso, and copied the gesture. Pedro Pascal then revealed that he places his hand this way because his anxiety manifests in that particular spot.

“You know why?” he says, taking a deep breath. “It’s because my anxiety is right here.” The young actress simply responds by leaning in for hug and nodding in comprehension.

Pictures from the past years show that Pascal has been doing this pose for years, including at the recent Met Gala. Experts say that accepting anxiety, as Pascal appears to be doing, is a healthy way to cope.



Earlier, it was reported that Pedro Pascal set to star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel for Paramount during a break from ‘The Last of Us’.

It has not yet been made public what character he will be playing in the Ridley Scott film film. But the film will follow the original storyline of Gladiator - starring Russel Crowe and Jaoquin Phoenix- that won five Oscars, including Best Picture.