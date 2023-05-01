K-pop band New Jeans reach 100 million views on ‘Hype Boy’ music video

They originally released the MV on August 18th, 2022

Rookie K-pop group New Jeans have hit 100 million views for the music video for their hit track Hype Boy. This is their first music video to do so.

The Performance Version 1 music video hit the benchmark on April 30th. They originally released the MV on August 18th, 2022 which means it took the group just around eight months to achieve the feat.

The rookie group has seen major success since their debut with Hype Boy, which became an international success overnight. They have bagged several awards since and have broken multiple records.

The members have also become ambassadors for several luxury brands and also released a song for their partnership with Coca-Cola. Their following tracks Attention, Ditto and OMG swept several charts and saw even more success than their debut track.