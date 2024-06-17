Princess Sophie shares proud moment with Prince William: 'you did it'

Royal fans noticed a touching moment between William and his aunt Sophie

The Royal Family has faced a challenging few months, drawing together for mutual support.

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been dealing with cancer treatments, while Prince William has been supporting his father and wife, looking after their children, and managing his royal engagements.

On Saturday, during Trooping the Colour, William, Kate, and their three children joined King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the cheering crowds.

They were accompanied by other working royals, including Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, who were joined by their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. These family members have undoubtedly been a support to both the King and the Wales family.

As the Firm headed back into the palace after Saturday's thrilling flypast, royal fans noticed a touching moment between William and his aunt Sophie. While filing back into the Central Room, Sophie graciously stood aside to let the Wales family go before her.

As William passed by, Sophie gave her nephew a heartwarming and supportive pat on the back. It was noticed by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, who took to X and wrote: "Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting 'you did it' as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace. "

And it prompted royal fans to mention they had also clocked the sweet moment. One wrote: "This was absolutely adorable. Love The Duchess of Edinburgh's warmth."

Another said: "Very moving given all the immense pressures on Prince William who has just tried to get on with, focus on others and support everyone. Very nice to see such support and warmth." While another simply said: "An image that speaks 1000 words."

Earlier Sophie took part in Trooping the Colour by riding in a carriage with her daughter Lady Louise and the elderly Duke of Kent. On the way back to the palace, all three of them had to shelter under the carriage's canopy amid a deluge of rain.