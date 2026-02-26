Khloe Kardashian reacts to AI videos with dad Robert Kardashian kissing her: 'That freaks me out'

Khloe Kardashian has expressed her disappointment over weird AI videos of herself with her late dad, Robert Kardashian.

The reality star made a rare remark on the advancement of AI, saying she is “terrified” of artificial intelligence, especially after a fan-made clip featuring her late father.

“I'm sure people think it’s sweet,” Khloe commented on the fan-generated AI clips on the latest episode her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land.

“But even the AI videos of my dad kissing me on my forehead—I don't know, that freaks me out a little bit. I can't explain it.”

The Khlouds founder further shared that now she has to verify the content of her sister, directly from them.

“With the advancement of AI, I'll see videos of my sisters and I have to send it to them and be like, ‘Wait, did you really say this?’” Khloe explained.

And "nine out of 10 times," Khloe revealed, "It's not them, it's AI."

"That's so f****** scary," Khloe added.

Though how much good intent fans have for their AI-generated content, Khloe admitted her perspective has not changed.

“I know people are doing it ‘cause they think it's so nice,” she said, “but I'm like, ‘That's just weird.’ I don't know why it weirds me out.”

Sharing her concern over the impact of AI on her kids and the upcoming generation, Khloe added, "My hope for my kids is that they still will always desire to have that human interaction. I do miss the art of a phone call and like, ‘Let me chitchat on the phone with my girlfriends and get caught up on everything.’ But people don't do that anymore.”