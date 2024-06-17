Prince William spotted with Kate Middleton at major event

The heartwarming incident occurred last year

A body language expert recently uncovered deeper meaning behind a "thoughtful and loving gesture" made by Prince William towards Kate Middleton.

The heartwarming incident occurred last year following Kate's speech for the Royal Foundation on World Mental Health Day, focusing on mental health challenges among young people in the social media era.

In a viral video capturing the moment, Prince William is seen gently pulling out Kate's seat as she finishes her speech and returns to sit beside him.

Though subtle, the gesture resonated widely, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and prompting an outpouring of praise for Prince William's display of respect and affection towards his wife. Users flooded the comments section to express their sentiments about the touching moment.

One person said: "His mother brought him up with impeccable manners," while another said, "These two are very connected to each other. I love how he puts his hand on her waist in crowds like 'I’m here, I’ve got you!'"

But now, Body language expert Judi James has revealed that this small moment between the pair could really signify something much deeper and "more complicated" in their relationship, calling it "pitch-perfect".

She said: "This very thoughtful and loving gesture by William is actually more complicated in terms of ‘getting it right’ than it looks."

She continued: "This is Kate’s speech so therefore Kate’s moment of higher importance, higher status and spotlight. If William had over-fussed or gone 'full gentleman', standing to pull her seat back and pushing it in under her legs as she sat down it would have undermined the moment of equality. His role his is being part of the audience, clapping his wife proudly after her speech.

"So this quiet gesture of thoughtfulness shows his ability to be pitch-perfect in terms of power balance. He registers empathy and synchronicity with his wife by automatically spotting the fact that she will find it easier to sit if the chair is subtly pulled out but he doesn’t make a big show of his gesture to make himself look good."

The expert suggested that even more profound is William's use of this slight gesture to communicate with Kate without saying a word. James said: "The other message here though is how he also seems to be using it as a subtle 'well done' to Kate."

She added: "When someone finishes a speech, especially someone as nervous about public speaking as Kate, a pat on the back and some verbal praise is usually welcome. But if William had done it here it could have emphasised her nervousness and even come across as patronising.

"So the small act of thoughtfulness does the job for him as a show of pride and approval. Apart from that it’s so good to see a guy who must have had chairs automatically pulled out for him most of his life perform this loving act himself for a wife he is clearly proud of."