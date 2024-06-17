Meghan Markle's rival extends olive branch to Kate Middleton amid royal family feud

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance in six months

Meghan Markle's competitor sends a message of support to Princess Kate.

Catherine attended the King's Birthday Parade alongside her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She also shared a touching moment with King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as working members of the Royal Family watched the flypast.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the King's Birthday Parade this weekend as their feud with the Royal Family continues.

The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020 and have not featured on the Buckingham Palace balcony since they moved to the US four years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex launched a new lifestyle brand earlier this year called American Riviera Orchard.

However, lifestyle mogul Gwyneth Paltrow sent a message of support to the Princess of Wales this week. Kate and William posted a series of snaps from Trooping the Colour on social media, which appeared to catch Paltrow's attention.

The founder of the hugely successful lifestyle brand Goop liked the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media post. Kate released a video message in March announcing that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests following her significant abdominal surgery at the start of 2024.

Her appearance at Trooping the Colour was her first official public outing since joining the Royal Family for the walk to Sandringham Church in December 2023. Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour does not signal a return to undertaking public duties.

The Princess of Wales hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer" but will not attend Garter Day or Royal Ascot this week.



