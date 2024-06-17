Harry, Meghan's invitation to Trooping the Colour was 'on cards' from King Charles

Harry and Meghan's invitation idea was quickly dismissed by the Firm

King Charles celebrated Trooping the Colour over the weekend, but notable absentees included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who remained stateside.

The Sussexes have not attended the event, also known as the King's Birthday Parade, since 2019 - a year before they stepped down as senior working royals.

According to a royal expert, there were brief discussions about inviting the pair to this year's ceremony, but the idea was quickly dismissed by the Firm.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "There was a brief discussion among the senior Royals about inviting Harry and Meghan to trooping the colour, but the idea was quickly dismissed because even if the couple accepted the invitation there is a feeling that they cast a dark shadow over everything."

Princess Kate made a return to the public eye at the event following the news she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Kate, 42, beamed as she stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the climax of the event.

As the RAF flypast took place, Kate was seen waving to the cheering crowds as she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with King Charles, who is also having cancer treatment.

The princess stood on the balcony alongside her husband Prince William and the pair were seen chatting enthusiastically while their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched on.

While Harry was a no-show once again, another royal expert said he would have felt "regret" at his decision to stay away. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Duke of Sussex must harbour some nostalgia for his past duties, especially those linked to his time with the military.

Speaking after their absence, Fitzwilliams told the Sun: "I think when it comes to military matters Harry has always taken an interest."

He also shared his thoughts on the Sussexes' split from the Royal Family, adding: "I think that he does unquestionably view the way the break has occurred with the Royal Family. Which, as I say in my opinion, is the fault of the Sussexes. They've been hoping for an apology from the Royal Family regarding their treatment during their time as senior royals, which is unlikely to happen. There's likely a touch of regret there."