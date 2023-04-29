Priyanka Chopra freezes her eggs during Quantico shoot due to high cost

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot

Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she had frozen her eggs during the shoot of her hit American TV show "Quantico" due to the high cost of the procedure.

In a recent interview, Chopra said that she had made the decision to freeze her eggs as she wanted to have children in the future, but due to her busy schedule, she was unable to do so at the time. She also revealed that the cost of the procedure was very high, which had initially deterred her from pursuing it.

Chopra, who is married to American musician Nick Jonas, said that she wanted to have the option of starting a family at a time that was convenient for her and her husband. She added that the decision to freeze her eggs was a personal one and that she was happy with her choice.

The cost of egg freezing can vary depending on several factors, including the clinic, the location, and the number of eggs to be frozen. In the United States, the procedure can cost anywhere between $5,000 to $15,000, making it an expensive option for many women.