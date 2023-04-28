Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in newly unearthed photo: SEE HERE

A previously unseen photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shared by celeb photog Dabboo Ratnani

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were treated to a previously unseen photo of the diva when Dabboo Ratnani took to Instagram to share the rare snap.

The celebrity photographer was in awe of the starlet's beauty and wrote that Aishwarya “carries magic in her eye and spark in her soul”.

In the black and white picture taken by Dabboo, Aishwarya poses on a couch in a black dress with a golden belt, giving the camera a captivating stare.

He also added magic wand, star and starstruck emojis to the caption.

The photo received an immediate response from mesmerized fans who commented heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile her movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 has released today and is being dubbed an “epic” in reviews. Aishwarya’s performance in the movie as Queen Nandini was called “unbelievably good” by the Hindustan Times.

The Mani Ratnam movie also casts Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Kaithi, Shobita Dhulipala and Jayam Ravi.

Aishwarya further delighted her fans by posting stunning pictures of herself from the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

In one photo, she donned an embellished Manish Malhotra outfit and paired it with a green and white statement necklace, straight and sleek hair and perfectly finished make-up.

Husband Abhishek Bachchan also gushed over his beautiful wife and commented with a heart emoji.