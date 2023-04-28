 
Katy Perry says King Charles coronation 'aligns' with her personal values

Katy Perry is set to perform at King Charles' coronation

By Web Desk
April 28, 2023
Katy Perry is gearing up to perform at King Charles's coronation.

The American Idol judge revealed to Extra: "I’m really excited.

Perry, who is living in Windsor Castle during the stay in the UK, adds: “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

Speaking about her performance at the coronation, Katy added: "I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking … and it just aligned with all my values [when] he asked me to sing,” she explained."

King Charles coronation alongside Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.