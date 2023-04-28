Emma Watson admits 'as a kid' her father gave her wine daily

Emma Watson is touching upon her familiarity with alcohol at a tender age.
Speaking with Financial Times' How To Spend It, the 33-year-old reveals she was used to drinking wine from a young age.
Crediting her father for the experience, the actor said: "I was quite surprised when other kids got really excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol."
"My dad would give me wine and water for lunch since I was a kid. So I was pretty confused as a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was a forbidden fruit," Emma confessed.
This comes after the star announced a break from social media in December 2022.
