Taylor Swift romantically linked to F1 driver Fernando Alonso after Joe Alwyn split

It seems like many suitors are lining up for Taylor Swift after her split from long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn this month.

Spanish F1 driver, Fernando Alonso, hilariously responded to rumours that he’s secretly dating the Lavender Haze singer.

The 41-year-old took to his TikTok video Monday, where he posted a five-second clip to the tune of Swift’s hit song Karma, via Page Six.

In the clip, Alonso scrolled on his phone before looking at the camera and winking. “Race week era [wink emoji],” he captioned the post, seemingly alluding to the Grammy-winning artist’s ongoing Eras Tour.

The two-time world champion also referenced Swift’s song 22 when he commented, Feeling 33.

The odd coupling seemingly initiated when gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, made the connection last week.

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” an anonymous email, shared on Instagram Stories, read.

“According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

While the account shared a disclaimer that many of the emails they receive are not accurate, that didn’t stop the F1 fans from reacting to the news.

“fernando please confirm or deny, was mastermind written about you,” one person joked in the comments section of his TikTok.

Swift’s breakup with Alwyn was first reported on April 8th, with a source telling People Magazine that the 32-year-old actor “struggled” with Swift’s level of fame, while the 33-year-old pop star “didn’t see them working out in the long run.”

Still, the source added, “[Taylor] doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe.”

Since the split, the Cruel Summer crooner has since been seen out and about in New York City with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, before getting her girl squad back together for a Friday night on the town.