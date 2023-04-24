Nawazuddin Siddiqui estranged wife: 'I was suffering a lot'

Aaliya Siddiqui has spilled the beans on why she went public about her personal problems with her ex-husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

During an interview with News18, Aaliya opened up about her ugly public battles with the Freaky Ali star, “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace."

She continued, "Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

“I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back," the producer added.

Previously, Aaliya thanked Siddiqui for working on her production, Holy Cow.

The former couple shares two children. In April, a local court ordered that children return to Dubai for their studies.