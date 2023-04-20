SRK, Aryan, Vicky, Katrina Extend Condolences to Aditya Chopra's Family at Late Pamela Chopra's Mumbai Residence

SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were spotted visiting filmmaker Aditya Chopra's residence in Mumbai to offer their condolences after the demise of his mother, Pamela Chopra. The gathering of stars at the Chopra home sent shockwaves through the industry, as it highlighted the close bond between the late Pamela Chopra and the Bollywood fraternity.

The sudden passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, left the industry in mourning. Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a close collaborator of the Chopra family, along with his son Aryan Khan, were seen visiting Aditya Chopra's residence to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are known to share a warm relationship with the Chopra family, were also seen at the residence, expressing their condolences and offering support during this difficult time. The presence of these stars at the Chopra home highlighted the deep bond and camaraderie that exists within the Bollywood fraternity, with the industry coming together to offer solace to the grieving family.

Pamela Chopra, who was known for her grace and elegance, was a pillar of strength for the Chopra family and was well-respected in the film industry. Her demise has left a void that will be deeply felt by the Bollywood community and beyond.