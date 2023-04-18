Rihanna’s son melts hearts in Paris with dad A$AP Rocky ahead Of 2nd birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fans caught a new glimpse at their 11-month-old baby boy in Paris and cannot stop gushing over him.
The rapper, 34, spent quality time with his son as the father-son duo stepped out on a balcony at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris on Sunday.
RiRi and Rocky’s son, whose name still has yet to be revealed, was dressed in a green outfit with camouflage socks, while the rapper donned all black outfit.
The adorable sighting came amid Rihanna’s visit to the French capital.
The Diamond singer, 35, gave birth to her first baby in May 2022. She is currently expecting her second baby as Riri announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance.
Rihanna has not revealed if she’s expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.
On Easter, the Umbrella singer shared adorable photos of her baby boy rocking white bunny ears, and chewing on Easter eggs.
Jennifer Lopez shared her latest promo shooting for 'The Mother' on her Instagram
It is their first full-length album and will come out on May 1st
'The Boogeyman' was based on the short story by Stephen King
Katherine Heigl says she grew up surrounded with cats and dogs during childhood
Victoria Beckham gushed over her husband David, 'He's got me. Love u @davidbeckham'
Krushna Abhishek might return in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'