Here’s everything to know about Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘casual' dating

Kylie Jenner has seemingly moved on from ex Travis Scott, as the reality star is confirmed to be dating the Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

After keeping the fans curious for a couple of days, it has been confirmed by a source that the 25-year-old socialite and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee are dating.

As reported by ET, the source also admitted that it's not all that serious right now.

"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source revealed.

"It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun" the source added.

However, both Kylie and Timothée have not confirmed or denied the rumors of their romance publicly, nor the couple has stepped out together in an official capacity, not even on the star-studded eve of Coachella.

The source has also explained the reason why the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose to attend the musical event with friends instead of the Bones and All actor.

"Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella," the source told, "and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

As spilled by the source the couple first met and grew closer because of Kylie’s model sister Kendall Jenner.

"Timothée is also friends with Kendall," the source noted, "so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

These new rumors come three months after a source revealed that Kylie and her on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, were "on a break” and not together.

In March a source told ET that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."

Rumors of Kylie and the Dune actor’s relationship started making round when an anonymous tipsters told gossip blog DeuxMoi, that the pair have been secretly dating since January, just a few months after her split from Travis Scott.

After a few days of this tip, Kylie’s car was spotted at the actor’s Beverly Hills mansion, while she herself was not photographed.

The makeup mogul’s heavily tinted Range Rover was seen winding up the driveway of actor's home.

Later that week on Friday, the couple enjoyed a low-key taco date, marking their first public outing since fueling rumors of romantic relationship.

Timothée, who tried to stay away from the eyes of paparazzi in a baseball hat and face mask, was seen waiting for a ride outside, only to be picked up by Jenner’s Lincoln Navigator.

He was joined by one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's security guards, who hopped into Timothée's car.

The actor, 27, drove his car behind Jenner’s until reaching the taco point, both stars went to extreme lengths to keep their meeting a secret, as they enjoyed the tacos at the backseat of Jenner’s SUV.