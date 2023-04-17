Salman Khan sets the dance floor on fire with his moves on 'O Balle Balle' from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his impressive dance moves, was recently seen grooving to the upbeat Punjabi beats of the song 'O Balle Balle' from his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actor took to social media to share a video of himself rehearsing the dance routine, which has already gone viral among his fans.

In the video, Salman can be seen dressed in casual attire and matching the energetic dance steps with the lively music. The song, composed by Sajid-Wajid, has catchy lyrics that are sure to make it a hit among the masses.

The film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr next year.