Prince Harry 'stomach clenched' after watching 'auras' around Princess Diana

Prince Harry talks about seeing unusual lights around Princess Diana at the time of her death.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he came up with supernatural explanations after looking at his mother’s dead body.
He pens: “At last I came to the photos of Mummy. There were lights around her, auras, almost halos. How strange. The color of the lights was the same color as her hair—golden. I didn’t know what the lights were, I couldn’t imagine, though I came up with all sorts of supernatural explanations.”
Harry adds in his memoir: “As I realized their true origin, my stomach clenched. Flashes. They were flashes. And within some of the flashes were ghostly visages, and half visages, paps and reflected paps and refracted paps on all I the smooth metal surfaces and glass windscreens.”
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating...
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Prince Harry is being called out for attempting to strong-arm Prince William out into something that’s a ‘failure’
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Previously, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'annoyed' with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude
Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so