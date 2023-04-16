Priyanka Chopra's graceful answer to tricky Miss World question wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actress and global icon, is known for her elegance and poise. However, it was during her time as Miss World in 2000 that she truly showcased her grace under pressure.

During the Miss World pageant, Chopra was asked a tricky question about how she would use her influence as Miss World to promote peace and goodwill. Without missing a beat, Chopra gave a thoughtful and eloquent response.

"I would use my influence to bring together people from different countries and cultures to promote peace and understanding," she said. "I believe that through education and dialogue, we can break down barriers and build bridges of understanding."

Chopra's response earned her thunderous applause from the audience, and she went on to win the coveted Miss World title.

Since then, Chopra has continued to be an inspiration to many, using her platform to promote causes like education and gender equality. She has also become a successful actress, making her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood.