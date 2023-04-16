K-pop solo artist Jessi partners with Jay Park’s company

Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so

K-pop solo artist Jessi has signed on with Jay Park’s agency More Vision. They unveiled a stunning visual teaser of Jessi and Jay on April 14th.

Jessi parted ways with her former agency P Nation, which was founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY, last year. Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so and that she isn’t planning on retiring either.

“. . . Respectfully . . . please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring. I’m only getting started. Thank you Jebbies [Jessi’s fandom] for your unconditional love and support. And lastly love you P NATION for life.”

As for Jay, he founded his agency after stepping down as CEO of H1GHR MUSIC as well as AOMG. Other artists under the company include MVP (MORE VISION PROJECT) which is a dance crew that Jay founded, the dance group HolyBang and their leader Honey J.