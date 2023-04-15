Prince Harry talks about British press 'revenge' after injured knee

Prince Harry is opening up about the brutal media reaction to his delay in military deployment.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex reveals the newspapers printed rumours that he was afraid of joining the Army, weeks after the Palace announced the Prince’s late joining.
He pens: “I couldn’t help savoring one small particle of self-indulgent glee as the papers, for once, unwittingly printed a lie about me. They soon got their revenge, however.”
Harry adds: “They began pushing a story that I was afraid to go into the Army, that I was bunking off, using a fake knee injury as a way of stalling. I was, they said, a coward.”
