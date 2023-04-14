Matthew McConaughey on why he could not run for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey has recently elaborated on why he didn’t run for governor of Texas last year.



During his appearance on iHeartPodcast Dear Chelsea podcast, Matthew said, “I don’t think that’s where I can be the most useful right now.”

Reflecting on his decision to back out from governor run, the Interstellar star continued, “I’m having too good of a time. I’ve got three kids and the adventures we’re going on. I’m not going to get them again; and right now, I’m enjoying being a dad, a family man.”

“Everyone says it, but it’s true. I got seven more years, and then they’re out on their own, hopefully; and then everyone says, ‘Get what you can while they’re in the house because it doesn’t come back’,” explained the actor.

Earlier in November 2021, two weeks after the filing deadline, the Dallas Buyers Club actor posted a video in which he said he would sit out the election.

“Over the past two years, I've been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward. Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people,” stated the actor at the time.

Matthew added, “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”