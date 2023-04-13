Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes daughter Suri to receive shout-out in Holmes' new film

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise, whom she shared with ex Tom Cruise is ready to make her parents proud.

The 16-year-old will be receiving an honor in Katie's new movie Rare Objects in a special way.

As confirmed by PEOPLE, Suri, who does some singing in her mom's film will be credited under "vocal"

Reportedly the credits of the movie shows a screen that reads "Dedicated to Suri."

Previously, in the April issue of Glamour, Holmes discussed the role her daughter plays in her films while reflecting on Suri singing the opening credits of her film Alone Together and singing on Rare Objects.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Holmes revealed.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said.

"And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she added.