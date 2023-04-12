'Spiteful' Prince Harry, Meghan urged to leave showbiz if they crave privacy

Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon has made a brutal dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urging the couple to leave the showbiz scene altogether if they craved privacy.



John, in a new interview, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dubbing the pair as "spiteful" for their claims in Harry's Spare.

"If you want to be normal and outside of [the Royal Family], then f*** off. Just f*** off and shut up!" he exclaimed to the Telegraph.

"I’ve had to make decisions like this in the past. I had to leave the Pistols, I had to break up PiL [Public Image Ltd] a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable."

The singer continued: "And if that was their dilemma then please go away, alright? And we’ll love you for it."

He also spoke about Harry's divisive memoir and life as a royal, adding: "I’ve never been one for kiss and tell books. They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends."



He expressed his anger during an an interview to publicising his forthcoming album, "End of the World", which will be promoted via a 38-date tour across the UK and Europe.

John's appeared to react to the news that Harry will be attending King Charles III's coronation - without his other half Meghan Markle.