John Travolta pays tribute to ex-girlfriend who played his mother

John Travolta paid tribute to the 'five most important women" in his life in his latest speech at an event.
Sharing his speech on Instagram stories, the "Pulp Fiction" actor wrote the names of "Kelly, Olivia, Kristie, Lisa Marie and Diana."
Decades before losing wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer, John Travolta mourned his girlfriend Diana Hyland, who died of the same disease.
He lost girlfriend at the time, Hyland, to breast cancer in 1977 when she was 41 and he was 23.
At the age of 22, while filming 'The Boy in the Plastic Bubble', Travolta formed a romantic relationship with his on-screen mother Diana Hyland who was 18 years older than him. The couple dated for a year before Hyland sadly passed away of breast cancer aged 41.
