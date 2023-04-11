BTS’ Suga discusses his song which his bandmate Jimin almost used

He explained that when Jimin wanted to release a solo song of his own, he came to Suga

Suga from the K-pop group BTS reveals the song which was almost used by his bandmate Jimin for his solo. In a new video from Disney+, he discussed his career and past releases like Agust D and People Pt. 2.

Besides his solo music, the rapper has collaborated with a number of artists including IU, Halsey, Epik High, PSY, Juice WRLD and Heize. He explained that when Jimin wanted to release a solo song of his own, he came to Suga.

“I first met this song when my friend Jimin looked for a song for his own… he said ‘send me a song if you have some.’”

The rapper then came up with a beat in his hotel room and sent it to him, but the song ultimately wasn’t selected for release. He later recorded the song himself and named it People, and it became one of his favourite tracks.