Kim Kardashian lookalike model on Drake’s cover art for latest track revealed

File footage

Drake unveiled the cover art for his latest, much-hyped single, Search & Rescue, which features a controversial voice sample of Kim Kardashian, and sent the internet into a frenzy.



On Thursday, the Canadian rapper caused quite a firestorm on the internet as the song’s cover art features a picture of him and the Kardashians star in matching motorcycle helmets.

However, TMZ confirmed on Friday that the Kardashian-lookalike mystery woman was actually a model named Lilah, who closely resembles the SKIMS founder.

The cover art shows the God’s Plan rapper and a Kim Kardashian-lookalike driving on a motorcycle together.

The latest tactic has further fueled the rumors that Drake has taken yet another aim at Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

In the latest song Search and Rescue, Drake did sample an excerpt of Kardashian’s talking about her divorce from West on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” states the reality TV star in the audio clip of the song.

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham insisted that “it’s just a song” and his son is “not trolling” West.