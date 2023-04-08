Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey announce engagement with sweet photo of ceremony

Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey finally got engaged after dating for four years since 2019.

Culpo turned to Instagram on Friday to make an official announcement of engagement with her beau of 4 years.

In the shared photo, the San Francisco 49ers star is down on one knee while Culpo helds her hands to her face, appearing to be in a state of shock.

“4.2.23," Culpo captioned the post with infinity symbols.

McCaffrey proposed his girl while the pair was on a getaway in Utah with a ring designed by Ring Concierge (with the couple's pup Oliver Sprinkles standing by!).





Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo the model posted on Instagram.

After a few months, the two were photographed enjoying a vacation to Mexico together.

Last November, Culpo, 30, told Entertainment Tonight that she was willing to break her rule against dating athletes again following her past failed relationships because McCaffrey was different.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she said of McCaffrey, 26.

"So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

Meanwhile the founder and CEO of the Ring Concierge Nicole Wegman shared "We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."