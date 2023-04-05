Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relevancy ‘depends on royal news’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are overestimating their own newsworthiness.



The claims in question have been issued by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relevancy depends only on the amount of royal news they can dish out, at a moments’ notice.



“They are irrelevant They are only relevant because they have ‘royal news’ to tell,” he started off by saying.

“How long will that last? How long do we have to suffer, Harry washing dirty laundry in public?”

Especially in light of the fact that “The royal family is staying silent” and “have great dignity in staying silent.”