Prince Harry ‘never hid’ drug use from US visa officials: Source

Experts have come forward in defense of Prince Harry to warn that he ‘never lied’ to US officials about his drug use in the past, while filing out his Visa information.
Insights into whether Prince Harry ‘spoke the truth’ on his visa application have been brought to light by former top Congressional counsel Samuel Dewey.
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry was ‘always truthful’ on his application, Mr Dewey warned.
Mr Dewey chimed into the issue and said, “There is no suggestion Prince Harry did anything wrong and, if he was granted a waiver, he may not be aware of any political strings that may have been pulled, if indeed they were.”
“But there is a danger he could become an unwitting pawn in an issue which has become a political hot potato.”
For those unversed, a conservative research institute The Heritage Foundation, wound up requesting documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to see the visa application.
This has been done to determine if the Duke should be kicked out of the country.
Prince William handed Jacinda an important royal role, saying “It is an honour to welcome Jacinda Ardern to the...
Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged ever since his memoir ‘Spare’ detailed their strained...
Ram Charan resturns a favour by charging no fees for song 'Yentamma'
King Charles will be officially crowned in May
Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan does not need to try hard to be styllish
Sophie visited the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for an official visit