Priyanka Chopra talks about her concern associated with Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Priyanka Chopra during promotions of her recent projects, talked about why she was once concerned about Bollywood and why it took her so long to open up about it.

Talking about it, she said, “I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life.”

She further added, “I think now where I am… I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space,”