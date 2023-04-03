Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh say 'they had goosebumps' at NMACC

Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire by dancing on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with SRK at NMACC

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talks about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala.

The couple attended the gala in extremely regal outfits. While they were at the event, they shared their experience and feelings about the same.

Red carpet host Anusha Dandekar asked the Ram Leela duo to speak about the gala. Deepika added: "It was truly world-class. This is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and so many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown."

Meanwhile, Ranveer stated: "The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented. I have never experienced this in any theatre in the world. I could feel every drumbeat. It was a sensory experience. It made me feel so proud to be an Indian."

The Gully Boy actor also performed on the stage on Day 2. He grooved over his popular songs and amused the audience with his rap. Furthermore, videos also went viral of him and Varun Dhawan dancing on stage with Shah Rukh Khan on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, the NMACC was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland and many others, reports Pinkvilla.