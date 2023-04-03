Olivier Awards 2023:Here's the list of winners

The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with "My Neighbour Totoro" winning the most prizes.
Below is a list of winners in the key categories.
BEST NEW PLAY
"Prima Facie"
BEST NEW MUSICAL
"Standing at the Sky’s Edge"
BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!"
BEST REVIVAL
"A Streetcar Named Desire"
BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
"My Neighbour Totoro"
BEST ACTRESS
Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"
BEST ACTOR
Paul Mescal, "A Streetcar Named Desire"
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Katie Brayben, "Tammy Faye"
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Arthur Darvill, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!"
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Anjana Vasan, "A Streetcar Named Desire"
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Will Keen, "Patriots"
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Beverley Knight, "Sylvia"
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Zubin Varla, "Tammy Faye"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, "Standing at the Sky’s Edge"
BEST DIRECTOR
Phelim McDermott, "My Neighbour Totoro"... Reuters
Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’
SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli
Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her
Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’
Prince Harry has been urged to reveal how he answered to drug question while applying for the US visa