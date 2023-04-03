Prince Harry 'hid' himself 'inside video games' during summer break from school

Prince Harry admits he did not like to stay at home during vacations from school.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex confesses he loved hiding alone in the corners of his abode to feel safe.
He pens: “Whenever I was home from school, I hid. I hid upstairs in the nursery. I hid inside my new video games. I played Halo endlessly against an American who called himself Prophet and knew me only as BillandBaz.”
Harry adds: “I hid in the basement beneath Highgrove, usually with Willy. We called it Club H. Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove.”
Prince Harry graduated from Eton in June 2003.
