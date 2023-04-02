K-pop band New Jeans break Melon Chart record once more

K-pop group New Jeans has broken a new record on Melon Chart by becoming the first ever artist to claim the top three spots on its monthly chart for three months. Melon is known to be Korea’s biggest streaming service.
Their agency ADOR announced on April 2nd that the rookie group managed to claim the top three spots on the monthly chart for the month of March as well. Their highly successful track Ditto continued to reign at the top while OMG and Hype Boy kept their hold on the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively.
They released a statement, claiming: “This is the first time since digital music service Melon was launched in November 2004 that one artist has swept the chart’s top spots for three months, without any distinction between their new songs and old songs.”
'John Wick: Chapter 4' actor Shamier Anderson wanted to come up against these bigwigs villains if casted
He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world
Actor James Buckley endorses co stars in rejecting revival of 'The Inbetweeners'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are inspiring each other
Kate Middleton gets new job at royals' Easter lunch as King relaxes strict table rule
Olivia Colman speaks about a 'lovely to do' kissing scene with Pip in BBC's 'Great Expectations'