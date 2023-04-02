K-pop band New Jeans break Melon Chart record once more

Melon is known to be Korea’s biggest streaming service

K-pop group New Jeans has broken a new record on Melon Chart by becoming the first ever artist to claim the top three spots on its monthly chart for three months. Melon is known to be Korea’s biggest streaming service.

Their agency ADOR announced on April 2nd that the rookie group managed to claim the top three spots on the monthly chart for the month of March as well. Their highly successful track Ditto continued to reign at the top while OMG and Hype Boy kept their hold on the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively.

They released a statement, claiming: “This is the first time since digital music service Melon was launched in November 2004 that one artist has swept the chart’s top spots for three months, without any distinction between their new songs and old songs.”