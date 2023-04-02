Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough legal battle leaves John Travolta concerned

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough's legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s property has left US actor John Travolta, who is reportedly Elvis Presley’s mega fan, concerned.



He has reportedly decided to bring to an end the family’s legal battle.

According to a report by Radar Online, per Marca, the Nightmare star is heartbroken after watching a nasty legal battle between Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

The report further claims John is in constant talks with both Priscilla and Riley Keough in order to get them to cease all attacks against each other.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.