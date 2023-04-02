Céline Dion celebrates milestone birthday, feels ‘giant wave of fans’ love’

Céline Dion thanked fans for the love as she celebrated her milestone 55th birthday on March 30 (Thursday).

For the unversed, Dion has kept a low profile ever since she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December.

The Canadian singer has chosen to stay home and regain her strength. Amid her health condition, Dion’s team shared a message on her birthday on Instagram.

“On this very special day, we’d like to wish you, dear Celine, a very happy 55th birthday!,” the message read, accompanying a video montage of highlights from her career.

“To all of you fans who would like to leave a message for Celine on this occasion, please do so by posting your video or picture on your Instagram, Twitter or TikTok account using the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutLove25 so we can add it to the message board: messagesfor.celinedion.com,” the post concluded.

Dion, later, responded to fans’ love via an Instagram Story. She wrote, “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!”

She also repeated the message in French.

Dion’s Love Again co-stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra also wished her on her birthday.