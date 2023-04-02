Queen Elizabeth's death has forced King Charles and Queen Camilla to change Easter Sunday plans

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex will join the rest of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service.
The royal family has been hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth in past years but this year they have yet to confirm their plans.
The UK's Daily Express reported that in the past the King and Queen Consort Camilla have marked the weekend privately at their Scottish residence Birkhall.
The couple, however, is likely this year they will make the journey down to Windsor because it will be the first time they will gather on the Easter Sunday after Charles became the King.
The publication reported that Lady Louise Windsor is currently in her first year studying at the University of St Andrews,.
Her father was recently made the Duke and Duchess of Edinburg, a title that was previously held by Prince Philip.
On Easter Sunday the whole royal family is expected to head to St George's Chapel for the church service, as they do on Christmas Day when they travel to the Sandringham estate, according to express.co.uk.
