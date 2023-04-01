Marvel finally reveals Emilia Clarke's 'Secret Invasion' character

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion.

Clarke will play a Skrull called G’iah, a character that has previously appeared on screen and may already be known to some Marvel fans.

Scheduled to air at the end of June 2023, Secret Invasion will expand on a teased element from 2019's Captain Marvel, which is where audiences will have first spotted a version of G’iah.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson revealed more details about Clarke's character.

Jackson said: "Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?

"She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter."

Clarke also spoke to Vanity Fair about her character. She said: "It’s hardened her, for sure. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl.

"She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

"G’iah is also pretty much over her dad’s friend Fury and his fellow human beings. "These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built.”

Secret Invasion is set to land on Disney+ on June 21.