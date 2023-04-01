'Fast X' stars Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron shot fight scene without director

Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron performed their fight sequence in Fast X without a director, Rodriguez revealed recently.

Fast and Furious director Justin Lin departed the film amid a rumored altercation with lead star Vin Diesel. The battle is heavily teased in the trailer. The fight sequence for that reason was filmed, using a “second unit director” instead of a principal.

“Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster,” Rodriguez told Vanity Fair. “We shot our [‘Fast X’] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don’t need [a director], let’s do this.”

“We kept that train running until Louie came in and took over,” Rodriguez said. “And [Charlize] is a consummate professional, sharp elbows, her work ethic is beyond.”

Rodriguez also hinted at what’s to come in the final installment of the Fast & Furios franchise.

“It is not really an ending, but it’s also like, ‘You can’t do this to us. We’re your die-hard fans, you can’t do this to us!’” the “Avatar” star said. “You’re going to feel so cheated in a way, but then so gratified and excited about what’s to come. I can’t divulge more than that, but get ready for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it’s really tough at this stage to shock me, and they got me good.”

Fast X also known as Fast & Furious 10 is the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise and a sequel to F9.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.